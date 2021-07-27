Joplin burglar apprehended

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man is in jail after allegedly burglarizing a business and filing a false police report.

Officers with JPD responded to a report of a burglary at 2928 S. Main St and discovered a broken window along with blood around the site.

Jeremy Blevins

Video surveillance footage was able to let JPD identify the man as 31-year-old Jeremy Blevins, of Joplin, as the alleged burglar.

Blevins had previously contacted the department earlier in the evening to report he had been stabbed.

The investigation revealed that the same business was found to have been burglarized on July 18th involving the same window and method, according to JPD. Blevins was identified as the suspect in this incident as well with additional camera footage.

Blevins was treated for his injuries and transported to Joplin City Jail.

Charges are being sought against Blevins for 2 counts of Burglary in the 2nd Degree and Filing a False Police Report.