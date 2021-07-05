Joplin “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” fundraiser for local children

JOPLIN, Mo. — A volunteer organization aimed at mentoring kids, is gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year.

Big Brothers – Big Sisters of Jasper and Newton Counties will host its annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake in a couple of weeks.

The money raised will help the non-profit recruit and match children with adult mentors.

“Mentorship relationships are huge for adult and children alike. Having someone in your life to provide additional support and bounce ideas off of just to have more than a friend just someone out there to rely on and work with in your life.,” said Tom Furrh, Executive Director

This year’s event takes place on Saturday, July 17th at “Carl Richard’s 4th Street Bowl” in Joplin.

There are two sessions – 11 AM and 2 that afternoon. The cost is 50-dollars per person. Each will get two games, shoe rental, a t-shirt and lunch.

You can view/download the form below or visit the Big Brothers – Big Sisters website here.