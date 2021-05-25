Joplin Board of Education to give school employees a pay increase

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Board of Education is giving school employees an increase in pay.

On Tuesday night, the school board approved the salary schedules for the 2021-2022 school year.

The pay raises depend on seniority and what department the employees work in.

The superintendent says the new salary schedule will make the district more competitive.

“Pay raises are important because we want to be able to attract and retain high quality faculty and staff,” said Superintendent Dr. Melinda Moss. “To do that, we need a competitive salary schedule. We are closing the gap on how we compare to neighboring districts and districts within our conference.”

The board also decided to lift the mask mandate because of a drop in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Masks will now be optional on Joplin School District campuses starting immediately.