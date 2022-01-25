The Joplin Board of Education rejects a Missouri Southern partnership

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin School Board is turning down a partnership with Missouri Southern.

Tonight, for the second time in as many months, the district decided not to move forward with the MOSO CAPS Program.

The program gives high school juniors and seniors the chance to see life on a college campus while working toward a goal of getting into local industry.

Tonight’s decision came even after the university decreased the number of slots the high school needed to fill, from 59 to 36.

Multiple donors also came forward to cover up to 36 unused MOSO CAPS slots for the district.

“We are the Board of Education to represent all kids. When I look at the number of kids that we have that are struggling from second to eight grade on test scores and there are thousands of kids that could use the resources. I think it’s a better idea that we pour resources and efforts into that idea,” said John Hird, School Board Member.

The program would have cost each student close to $2,500 a year.