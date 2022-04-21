JOPLIN, Mo. — A new mural is in the works for Downtown Joplin — and a big check today kicked off fundraising efforts.

Connect2Culture presented more than $6,200 to the Langston Hughes Cultural Society. The mural will celebrate black history in Joplin — and got its start covering the cost through ticket sales to an event in February.

Joplin native and jazz musician Charles McPherson was the focus of the concert — and will be featured in the mural.

“We highlight Mr. Charles McPherson – he is the only one painted in color. And he had spoke about how he remembers hearing some of these performers when he was a young person, at the park and then also at Lincoln School,” said Nanda Nunnelly, Langston Hughes Cultural Society.

Volunteers are still finalizing the location of the new mural — but say it will be Downtown.

Kansas City Artist Alexander Austin is expected to complete the project by the end of the year.