JOPLIN, Mo. — A local autism program is getting a boost from a national grant program.

Casey’s Convenience Stores will give the Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism $25,000. Money from the “Cash for Classrooms” grant will pay for a number of playground improvements. The center will also buy a new SMART Board for use inside the classroom.

“The weather as we see is very unpredictable – sometimes we don’t always get to go outside and we get a lot of energy built up. And so that’s going to allow for more time spent for motor movement planning and things like that,” said Erin Gollubske, Leffen Center BCBA.

And that’s not the only local classroom to benefit from the grant. McAuley Catholic High School will see $5,000 in funding. That will cover the cost of buying new computers for the multimedia and journalism class.