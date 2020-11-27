Joplin artist uses trees damaged by the tornado

JOPLIN, Mo. — One local artist is using some interesting material for his pieces.

Joplin artist Steve Doerr has been creating wooden masterpieces using the trees damaged outside Joplin High School in the 2011 tornado.

Doerr first used the wood to create bowls, pens and vases for alumni of the school. Since then, he’s been displaying and selling his art all over the country.

“It’s amazing when we talk to people about it, they say ‘Oh, I went down and helped with that clean up,’ or ‘I know somebody that did,’ so people all around the state have had connections with Joplin because of the tornado, coming down and helping us,” said Joplin artist Steve Doerr.

His work is currently being displayed in Spiva Center of the Arts and he is planning on taking them to more shows, pandemic pending.