Joplin Area School District Reopening List

JOPLIN, Mo. — This is a list of Joplin area school districts and their tentative start dates for the next school year.
This list will be updated as more school districts release their intended reopening dates. Some dates may still be subject to change or are to be determined still:
|Joplin R-8 School District: School Board has approved date change and are requesting the go ahead from the State Department of Education and Secondary Education – they have to sign off on any start date earlier than 8/24.
|Carthage R-9 School District: School Board meeting on June 1st, 2020 will decide if the date is moved from 8/24 -> 8/20