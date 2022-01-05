Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity dedicates two homes Wednesday

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two Joplin families now have homes of their own.

The Curl family and the Thurman family got to meet their new homes Wednesday afternoon as part of a dedication day by the Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity.

“This is the best experience that I’ve ever had,” said new homeowner Jeremy Curl. “I’ve never had the opportunity to own my own house, so it’s awesome.”

“We constructed nine homes this year,” said Scott Clayton, executive director of Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity. “The Habitat process starts with finding out if you qualify. Do you have a need for housing? Are you within the income guidelines? Are you willing to help build your house through sweat equity hours?”

This brings the total number of homes constructed by Habitat to 178 in the Joplin area.

8-10 homes are planned for construction this year.

“We’re super excited,” said new homeowner Carli Thurman. “Ever since I moved out of my house when I was a teenager, I’ve always lived in an apartment, so this is my first time being in a house since 2013.”

Each Habitat homeowner family is required to complete 200-300 volunteer hours on their home, another family’s home or at the Habitat ReStore.

“I think it’s important the work that Habitat does,” Clayton said. “There’s a lot of nonprofits that do a lot of great work around here and I’ve always been dedicated to housing and Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity has a lot of great things that it can do when it comes to helping individuals with their housing whether they own the home, whether they need repairs from small to large or if they’re looking for a home ownership opportunity. There’s all different kinds of ways that Habitat can work with people to make housing better in the area.”