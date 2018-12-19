Joplin Area Firefighters Christmas for Kids enjoy the arrival of Santa and Mrs Clause

• Santa is here! Thank you Joplin area firefighters! Thank you to everyone who donated to make tonight possible for the kids! Hoverboards and a robot tiger are on the wish lists.

(64801/64804) — Joplin Professional Firefighters L59 have worked hard to bring tonight together for the Christmas for Kids.

We asked Mrs Clause what seemed to be the most popular tonight? “Mostly dolls, hot wheels and a few hoverboards.”

What’s going to be the craziest gift you and Santa have to get after tonight’s wish list from the kids?

“Robot tiger! I don’t know what that is but it sounds cool,” she leans in and says quietly, “I just act like I know,” and she winks. #JoplinNewsFirst #KODE12 #KSN16