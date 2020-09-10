Joplin Area Community Veterans Day Parade Canceled

JOPLIN, Mo. — An annual community event will not take place this year due in part to the ongoing pandemic.
The Friends of the Joplin Community Veterans announced the updated plans Thursday.
You can read the full release from the group below:
Robert S. Thurman American Legion Post 13, Joplin, Mo., and Friends of the Joplin Community Veterans announced that the Joplin Area Community Veterans Day Parade, scheduled for Saturday, November 7, 2020, has been canceled.
After extensive discussion, the annual event will not go as planned this year in the interest of our Veterans and the health of our communities due to the continued COVID-19 restrictions and concerns.
The Joplin Area Community Veterans Day Parade has been a continuous endeavor the past 32 years. And we hope to continue that tradition in 2021. Please follow our social media to keep up-to-date.
We encourage everyone to take a moment to honor and remember our military heroes, those who served and continue to serve. It is why we celebrate our freedoms and liberties this day and every day.