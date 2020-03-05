Joplin annual trash and curbside recycling rate to increase 2%

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin has a franchised contract with Republic Services for residential trash and curbside recycling services for all single-family houses and duplexes. The contract allows for a 2% price increase on April 1, 2020.

Starting April 1, 2020, the rate for the weekly residential trash service will increase 23 cents per month, moving it to $11.86 from its current monthly rate of $11.63 .The City’s administration fee will remain at 55 cents, bringing the new monthly billed price for trash service to $12.41 for residents living in a single-family dwelling or duplex. Currently the residential trash service monthly rate is $12.18, including the 55 cents administration fee.

Residents may still put out bulky items and properly prepared tree limbs next to their blue polycarts. It is not necessary to call Republic Services to schedule the bulky item pickup, but residents may contact Republic with questions regarding their items.

Curbside recycling service, which is optional for residents, will see a 10-cent increase as a result of the 2% increase. This service will move to $4.95 from the current $4.85 rate. Participating residents receive a 96-gallon polycart with a light blue lid labeled “Recyclables” for disposing all acceptable items (see list below.) Recycling is serviced the same day as trash, but by a different truck at a different time. Residents must enroll in this program to participate, and can do so by calling 1-800-431-1507 or online at www.republicservices.com/Joplin.

The following items will be accepted in the curbside recycling program and placed co-mingled (mixed all together) in the light blue lid cart: Aluminum Cans, Trays & Foils; Steel, Tin, and empty Aerosols cans; Plastic #1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 7 bottles and buckets; Paper and Newspapers; Cardboard and Chipboard. All items need to be clean, empty and dry, plus cardboard boxes need to be flattened.

The City of Joplin also has a contract enabling Joplin residential trash customers to drop off their bulky items at the Republic Services Transfer Station at 1715 East Front Street (Old Route 66) in Galena, Kansas. The contract allows for a 1% price increase on April 1, 2020. With this contractual increase, the new pricing, based on the length of trailers, ranges from $10.30 to $13.39 per load or $17.51 to $24.73 for loads that also include tree limbs and brush. Tires cost $4.65 each with a limit of five tires per trip. Any load over 2,000 pounds is not part of the subsidized program. Joplin residential trash customers must bring their residential City of Joplin utility bill for sewer and trash plus matching identification with them to the transfer station in order to receive these subsidized prices.

Program hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 12 noon to 2:30 p.m.; and Saturday from 8 a.m. to Noon.

Items that are not accepted at the Transfer Station include liquids, chemicals, hazardous materials, appliances, commercial waste, lead acid batteries, regular weekly trash, leaves and grass clippings. For information on how to dispose of these items, contact the City of Joplin at 417-624-0820 ext. 501.

For questions about curbside recycling or trash service, contact Republic at 1-800-431-1507. If questions are about billing, please call the Finance Department at 417-627-2955.