JOPLIN, Mo. — One of the area’s longest running animal hospitals is closing.

Main Street Animal Care in Joplin was opened back in 1952 by Dr. Gene Swanson.

The business continued even after Swanson passed away in 1997. The business was eventually taken over by Los Angeles based V.C.A., short for Veterinary Clinics of America.

However the company will be shutting down this location on Friday of this week. The reason for the closing has not been announced.