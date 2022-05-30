WEBB CITY, Mo. — A local museum extended it’s hours on this Memorial Day in order to honor those who served.

The Freedom of Flight Museum in Webb City opened its doors for 6 hours. All part of the facility’s annual Memorial Day Recognition event.

Guided tours were offered. Visitors could also check out a number of aviation components, along with many rare artifacts.

“The museum in general is for aerospace within the entire region. Down here in the STC, Aerospace Science Technology Center, this is where it really focuses on Veterans and the activities, the actual items they worked on, and a lot of things they worked on, and a lot of things they did during their time of service,” said Ernie Trumbly, Freedom of Flight Museum Curator.

Regular hours for the museum are 2 to 5 on Thursdays and Saturdays.