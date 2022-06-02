JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin City leaders are starting to work through the list of priorities in the Proposition Action plan. That could include physical changes at some city buildings, specifically city hall.

The floor plan at Sixth and Main could be overhauled, with a focus on the first floor.

The goal would be to create more user-friendly access for visitors.

“As with anything in a service organization, our best asset is our employees and so to do more we need space for employees,” said Nick Edwards, Joplin City Manager.

There are several other items from the proposition action list underway, including incentives to overhaul aging housing, adding a police recruitment incentive, and adopting a Complete Street Policy for future development.