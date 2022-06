JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin’s Annual Independence Day Celebration will be held at Fred G. Hughes Stadium at Missouri Southern.

Food vendors will open at 5:30 next Monday (7/4) in the stadium parking lot. Gates to the stadium will open at 7.

Live music with “The Mixtapes” begins at 7:30 — with the fireworks show scheduled for 9:45.

The event is free.