JoMo Moving expands with resale shop, plans on donating to nonprofits

Co-owner Josh Maresh stands in front of Jomo Bazaar

JOPLIN, Mo. – JoMo Bazaar, a resale shop extension of locally owned moving company, JoMo Moving, had their soft opening on Monday, October 5 at 1504 E. 32nd Street in Joplin.

The store has a little bit of “anything and everything” inside, all items acquired through customers of their moving company who no longer had a use for them.

“I’ve got antiques in here, toys for kids, furniture, plates, clothes, jewelry. You name it, we’ve got it,” said co-owner Josh Maresh.

“Being in the moving industry, customers would give us furniture or I’d barter with them as I walk through and do an in-home estimate with them… I would say ‘hey, if you’re going to get rid of this or are donating it, why don’t I give you a couple hundred dollars off your move and I’ll take it off your hands,’” said Maresh.

Before opening JoMo Bazaar, Maresh tried to give away the furniture and other acquired items out of the JoMo Moving warehouse.

“Part of the reason of the store – I had the grand idea at one point in time – was to have a free thrift store to help people that needed furniture… That worked out well for a little while and then it kind of got out of hand, where my phone was getting overtaken with people calling asking if I had free stuff for them,” said Maresh.

“It got to the point where my warehouse was kind of overflowing with furniture and items… Then I found a building off of 32nd Street that had an office space open and it was right on the main road and I thought ‘heck, this would be perfect for both JoMo Moving and JoMo Bazaar,” said Maresh. “Now I’ve got a storefront for all this furniture and stuff I have. It manifested itself and here we are.”

Each month, JoMo Bazaar plans to give a portion of their profits to various local nonprofits.

“The idea is to, every month, give a percentage back to a nonprofit in town and a different one each month, so we get to kind of spread the love throughout the community,” said Maresh.

“You do good, you get good. You do bad, you get bad. Life is that simple to me,” said Maresh.

Owners Josh and Courtney Maresh opened JoMo Moving in April of 2017.

In 2019, JoMo Moving was voted Business of the Year twice – by the Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce and the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce. JoMo Moving was the youngest company to ever win in Joplin and the only company to win in two separate chambers in the same year.

“I was blown away… I had zero clue. It felt almost like a dream. We just come here and go to work everyday and try to do our best by our customers and make people happy. I never asked for anything in return, so to be recognized and awarded something like that… It makes me smile,” said Maresh.

JoMo Bazaar is open for business, but plans to have their grand opening on October 12.