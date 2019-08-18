JOMO crossfit hosts annual WodFest competition

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s survival of the fittest for the WodFest 2019.

JOMO crossfit held their 6th annual WodFest or Workout Of The Day Fest this weekend.

Teams from across the four states and even as far as Dallas competed to see who has the best endurance, strength, and stamina.

While Saturday’s event was briefly stopped by rain, Justin Olds says he is pleased with the turn out and how excited competitors are to be a part of the event.

Justin Olds, JOMO Crossfit Owner, says, “You know, we work about four or five months every year just on this day and a half project. So this, out of all the things that we do, everyday we help people, we love helping people. But as far as it all culminating together, this is probably my favorite weekend of the year.”

In years past, this event has brought out about 100 different teams to compete.

Olds adds he hopes next year’s event is even bigger than this year’s.