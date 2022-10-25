JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin High School students were initiated Tuesday into the school’s “JAG” program, or “Jobs for America’s Graduates.”

“This also focuses on our five different kinds of groups that we specialize in. Ranging from being a social committee or social awareness all the way to civic awareness. So our students know like what it also what it means to be a part of a community and what the community issues are,” said Janet Parker-Spain, JAG Specialist.

These students are learning important job skills that will have them ready to go when the time comes to find a job.

“We learned how to do proper attire dressing for certain events like business casual, we all went for that this evening,” said Kenzie Ogle, Senior, JAG Program.

It also requires them to complete ten hours of community service with local organizations.

“In the morning, we work out with the Lafayette House, and in the afternoon, we’re working with the Humane Society,” said Parker-Spain.

And when they graduate, they’ll also receive a “JAG Diploma”, giving them a jump start, as they begin putting in applications.

“When my students do apply, and they say that, ‘I’m in JAG,’ that those people will be like, ‘oh, I want to hire you above anybody else because I know that you know what it means to be a good employee’,” said Parker-Spain.

“I want to stay in Joplin. I want to be a teacher for Joplin district and I want to be with the amazing people I’ve got to grow with for the past 4 years,” said Ogle.