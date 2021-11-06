Jim’s Bar in Carthage transforms into new bar & grill, auction of memorabilia

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Jim’s Bar in Carthage was a staple in many locals’ lives for almost 50 years. Known as an “iconic stop along Route 66,” the walls of Jim’s Bar were covered in decorative items, accumulated over its many years in business.

This month, all of the vintage, eclectic memorabilia that adorned Jim’s Bar will be up for auction. The auction will take place November 13 at former Jim’s Bar, located at 325 E 4th Street, beginning at 10 a.m.

Now, the location is transforming into a new bar and restaurant – Roscoe’s Bar & Grill. Owner Dr. David Hargroder hopes that the people who had been going to Jim’s Bar for 46 years will come to Roscoe’s for “another 46 years.”

Roscoe’s is a tribute to Hargroder’s oldest son, who passed away four years ago. He had just finished law school and had a dream of owning his own bar and restaurant.

“That’s what motivated me when I saw the ‘for sale’ sign come up,” said Hargroder. “This is like our tribute to him.”

The name of the bar comes from Hargroder’s son’s dog, Roscoe.

Hargroder originally planned on leaving the bar as it was. But when COVID hit, he was given the opportunity to transform the place into an upscale, but “not exclusive” establishment.

The bar will be a mix of old and new. In some areas, the bar maintains its original 100-year-old hardwood floors, but brand new bathrooms keep the business up to date.

Roscoe’s will feature a tribute wall to Jim’s Bar, pool tables, darts, live music, karaoke, an outside “beer garden” area, food with a “Cajun flare” and more.

Hargroder says the bar will also serve the “coldest beer in town”, with a glycol cooling system surrounding the hose that runs beer to the tap, keeping it ice cold.

Customized coins called “Roscoins” will serve as gift certificates, prizes and souvenirs.

Roscoe’s Bar and Grill won’t be open for business by the time of the auction, but Hargroder is hoping to have a soft opening by the New Year.

To stay updated on Roscoe’s progress and its opening date, visit Jim’s Bar’s Facebook page.