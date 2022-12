MIAMI, Okla. – Multiple Grammy-nominated songwriter and entertainer Jim Brickman will be in concert at the historic Coleman Theatre Beautiful on Thursday.

“A Very Merry Christmas,” showcases Brickman’s blending of yuletide memories and holiday favorites with his own hit songs such as, “The Gift,” “Sending You A Little Christmas,” “Angel Eyes,” and “If You Believe.”

The concert begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased by phone at (918) 540-2425.