JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin High School sophomore, Adeline Dunn, has composed a piece of music that

was performed by UMKC Conservatory Academy students during their honors recital this month in Kansas City.

The composition is titled, “Piano and Cello Duet,” and is roughly seven minutes in length.

Dunn, a pianist and cellist currently enrolled in the Joplin High School orchestra and Strolling Strings

programs, received the Dorothy Zimmer scholarship last year which allowed her to create the

piece.

The honors recital featured performances by additional students who received scholarships for

lessons, including flutists, pianists and vocalists.

Dunn was the only composition student to be featured as a result of last year’s scholarship.

Dunn said that because the cello is her favorite instrument, the duet she composed holds a great

deal of meaning to her.

“The piece is ‘mean’ in the beginning, with a harsh cello intro, but as it continues, a new theme arises that is sweet and pure,” said Dunn.

This summer, Dunn and her family will relocate from Joplin to Hoboken, New Jersey.

She plans to pursue a career in music along with other interests.

“Adeline is a remarkable cellist. She will no doubt do very well in her musical endeavors,” said Joplin High School Principal, Dr. Stephen Gilbreth.