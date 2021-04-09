JHS student art to be featured at Missouri State Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A budding artist has been chosen to represent southwest Missouri as part of art display at the state capitol.

Digital art created by Joplin High School student Kayla Chambers was chosen to be part of the “state senate hall exhibit.”

She says the image titled “Flourish” captures a moment in the central character’s self-growth.

Chambers hopes one day to be a professional artist and says the recognition is a big step in that direction.

Kayla Chambers, JHS student:

“I’ve gotten a lot of feedback and nice words from a bunch of different people all over the place. And so that helps you know people be aware of my artwork and what I do. And so that’s very helpful.”

“Flourish” will be on display at the state capitol building through March of 2022.

There’s one winner from each state senate district, including an image from Arlind Osmani of Aurora High School.