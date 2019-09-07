Live Now
Live Coverage of Hurricane Dorian

JHS Player #63KRD Remembered in Shirt Design

Local News

Next time shirts are available is Tuesday 7:00 PM, G&S Graphics is north of Jack Lawton Webb in Saginaw

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — Saturday morning you could see it in the employees faces. It was quite overwhelming to see the hundreds of people in line to buy these special shirts.

“We will have several thousand ready and printed for the public, Tuesday evening at 7:00 PM,” Gabe of G&S Graphix tells us.

They have been working overnights to get the ones out currently.

One mom who didn’t make it to the door, because they sold out in 21 minutes? “I told my kids to wear red tonight to the game. As long as they can get the shirts before his service, tonight we will wear red.”

We have been in contact with parents, the family, football team and community. Our team is going all out, and making these shirts available. Kadin’s favorite color is red. That is why we are printing red shirts in his honor.

G&S GRAPHIX

PRICES

  • $3.50/ea. basic sizes
  • $5.00/ea. XX
  • $6.00/ea. 3X
  • $7.00/ea. 4X
  • $8.00/ea. 5X

***4TH UPDATE***** THOUSANDS OF SHIRTS WILL BE AVAILABLE!****Doors will be unlocked Tuesday (Sept. 10th) at 7PM. …

Posted by G&S Graphix on Saturday, September 7, 2019
View this post on Instagram

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — The t-shirts to honor Kadin Roberts-Day SOLD OUT again. This time in 21 minutes. So the next time they will have them ready is Tuesday. G&SGraphix ****Doors will be unlocked Tuesday (Sept. 10th) at 7PM. Each person in line will be LIMITED TO 10 Shirts each! Please have your list of shirts ready to hand our staff once you get inside the store. We will not close until sold out! THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING #63 Kadin Roberts-Day! Before we even opened our doors [Sat] morning, we had a staff meeting and have an action plan in place to have several thousand shirts ready for sale to the public starting Tuesday night at 7PM! We will stay until we sell those out, whatever time that shall be! We will continue to print these shirts, so in time, everyone will be afforded the opportunity get a shirt that wants one! We are doing first come first serve. We truly appreciate all of the support, patience, understanding, and acknowledgement of the hard work this staff is doing. ****Doors will be unlocked Tuesday (Sept. 10th) at 7PM. Each person in line will be LIMITED TO 10 Shirts each! Please have your list of shirts ready to hand our staff once you get inside the store. We will not close until sold out! THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING #63 Kadin Roberts-Day! For more news, updates and information when on INSTA? CLICK @joplinnewsfirst then click our profile URL. That takes you to our FSHP news tab! [TAG: @ksnf16 @action12news ]

A post shared by Joplin News First (@joplinnewsfirst) on

NOTE from G&S: Prices relfect larger sizes cost extra. This will be on a first come first serve basis. We will NOT BE TAKING CALLS, OR PRE-ORDERS. PLEASE CASH ONLY.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story