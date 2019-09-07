JHS Player #63KRD Remembered in Shirt Design

Next time shirts are available is Tuesday 7:00 PM, G&S Graphics is north of Jack Lawton Webb in Saginaw

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — Saturday morning you could see it in the employees faces. It was quite overwhelming to see the hundreds of people in line to buy these special shirts.

“We will have several thousand ready and printed for the public, Tuesday evening at 7:00 PM,” Gabe of G&S Graphix tells us.

They have been working overnights to get the ones out currently.

One mom who didn’t make it to the door, because they sold out in 21 minutes? “I told my kids to wear red tonight to the game. As long as they can get the shirts before his service, tonight we will wear red.”

We have been in contact with parents, the family, football team and community. Our team is going all out, and making these shirts available. Kadin’s favorite color is red. That is why we are printing red shirts in his honor. G&S GRAPHIX

PRICES

$3.50/ea. basic sizes

$5.00/ea. XX

$6.00/ea. 3X

$7.00/ea. 4X

$8.00/ea. 5X

***4TH UPDATE***** THOUSANDS OF SHIRTS WILL BE AVAILABLE!****Doors will be unlocked Tuesday (Sept. 10th) at 7PM. … Posted by G&S Graphix on Saturday, September 7, 2019

NOTE from G&S: Prices relfect larger sizes cost extra. This will be on a first come first serve basis. We will NOT BE TAKING CALLS, OR PRE-ORDERS. PLEASE CASH ONLY.