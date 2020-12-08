JFD Continues Oliva Apt. Fire Investigation

JOPLIN, Mo. — There are still more questions than answers after the fire that destroyed the top level of the Olivia Apartments.

The Joplin Fire Chief says crews had completely extinguished the fire just after one o’clock this morning. But they have been checking the site periodically to prevent any hot spots from flaring back to life.

The roof and 5th floor were destroyed… And there is extensive damage from water and falling debris on the lower levels.

They are still trying to determining the cause – but say it’s tough to access the 5th floor since those stairs were destroyed in the fire.

“Sometimes when there’s fires this large, they’re impossible to investigate because they eat up a lot of the evidence. Some of the areas that may tell you where the fire was are destroyed by the fire itself.” JPF Chief Jim Furgerson

4th Street remained closed in front of the building for several hours, with debris on the road.