Jessica McCormack positively identified as woman found dead in McDonald County

The woman found dead in a suitcase in McDonald County is positively identified.

The McDonald County Sheriff says they’re confident that the body found in late July is that of 25-year-old Jessica McCormack.

Originally she had only been tentatively identified, but after working with the coroners office and a forensic dentist they are officially saying it is McCormack.

Dental records from several years ago were closely matched, as well as a tattoo on her left wrist.

According to her family and friends, she hadn’t been seen since around the middle of July.

Then in late July, McCormack’s body was found in a suitcase on the side of Highway 59, between Noel and Lanagan, by a bicyclist.

Her three young children had also been missing at that time, but were found in Des Moines, Iowa a few days after McCormack’s body was discovered.

Officers are continuing to look for 37-year-old Mahamud “Tito” Mahamed. Mahamed was McCormack’s partner and the father of one of her children.

He is considered a fugitive and is charged with kidnapping, after he took the kids to Iowa to stay with a friend, and then disappeared.

Deputies believe he has fled the area and are continuing to ask anyone that might know where he is to come forward.

The investigation into McCormack’s death is on-going.