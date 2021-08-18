Jesse James Days 2021 fundraiser underway in Pineville after year gap

PINEVILLE, Mo. — Jesse James Days is underway in Pineville.

This four day event is the largest fundraiser for the Pineville Volunteer Fire Department.

“If you’re on the square purchasing something you are directly or indirectly supporting the Pineville Volunteer Fire Department,” says Ryan Drake, Pineville Fire Chief

Wednesday night kicks off day one of the four day fundraiser. Jesse James Days has been a tradition ever since they filmed the movie back in the 1930s in the Pineville Square.

“Jesse James actually had a hideout here in McDonald County. There’s a cave not too far from here so when they filmed the movie with Tyrone Power. This was one of their location choices just because he was in the area during his day,” says Drake.

Last year they canceled this fundraiser because of the pandemic. The Volunteer Fire Department has survived off Cares Act funding.

“Our bank account is running a little low this year, I’m not gonna lie. So the more people that can come out and show their support the better we are going to be able to serve the community this upcoming year,” says Drake

The event has live music, carnival rides and games for the whole family. Pineville residents say they are happy to come out and support the Volunteer Fire Department.

“It feels great. We are community minded individuals and whatever we can do to help the community is what we want to do. ” says CJ Malone, Outlaw Ridge Sporting Clays owner.

“Any support you can give your community we absolutely appreciate what we can do for these small communities out here. You just got to keep giving and making sure everybody has support for them,” says Jimmy Gibson, Pineville resident.

Tomorrow night, the Jesse James Days Pageant starts at six followed by another night of carnival games and live music.

Jesse James Days runs from six to ten every night through Saturday.