Matt Whalen sworn in as Associate Judge for Ottawa County

MAMI, Okla. – Judges for the 13th District were sworn in on Monday at the Ottawa County Courthouse.

Before a standing room only filled with former prosecutors, judges, attorneys, and law enforcement officials, the Honorable Jennifer McAffrey was sworn in as District Judge for Delaware and Ottawa counties.

District Judge Jennifer McAffrey Ottawa County Associate Judge Matt Whalen

Judge McAffrey, the former Associate Judge for Ottawa County, assumes the district’s top judicial post after former District Judge Barry Denney resigned.

“The people of Oklahoma should know they have the finest core of judicial representation,” said retired Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice John Reif, who administered the oath of office to McAffrey.

Reif also swore in Matt Whalen as Associate Judge for Ottawa County.

Special Judges Nick Lelecas and Becky Baird and judges from Mayes, Rogers, Osage, and Nowata counties were sworn in by Reif for their second term as judges.

Judge David Crutchfield remains the Associate Judge in Delaware County.