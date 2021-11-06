Jefferson Highway Coin & Collector Show comes to Lamar

LAMAR, Mo. — Plenty of historical items were on display for coin collectors and hobbyists in Lamar Saturday.

The Jefferson Highway Coin and Collector Show made a stop at the Thiebaud Auditorium, making its return after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On display were old coins, gold, silver and sports cards.

The Jefferson Highway used to run through Lamar, which show director Dave Sorrick said is just one of the reasons Lamar is a special place to hold the event.

“Lamar is the birthplace of Harry Truman, so there’s several Truman collectibles here today as well,” Sorrick said. “Primarily, it’s hobbyists trying to fill their particular needs for their sets or their collections.”

Food was also served, with proceeds going to support recreational activities throughout Lamar.