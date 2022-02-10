Grove, OK- The Mid-South Tackline, Hunting & Boat Show will be held February 18-20th at the Grove Civic Center in Grove, OK. Jeff Larch, who is the 2021 Wally Marshall Crappie Classic winner will be headlining in their list of Professional Fishermen that will be giving seminars.

Larch has had several notable tournament wins including a 2021 7th place finish in the Crappie Masters National Championship, 3rd place in the 2021 Truman Lake Crappie Masters, and five “Top 3” Crappie Tournament Trail finishes. He is a professional crappie, walleye and catfish guide and has been speaking for the last 15 years at various events. For this event, he will address summertime shallow water crappie methods.

Additional speakers will be Jerry Hankcok, Toddy Huckabee, Chuck Justice, Danny King, Shane Pickett, Brad Uhl and Vance Montgomery.

If you would like more information on the event, we have provided a link here.