Jeff Colyer drops out of Kansas governor’s race

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer announced Monday that he is dropping out of the 2022 race for governor after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Colyer was governor for a little less than a year, elevated from lieutenant governor in January 2018 when GOP Gov. Sam Brownback resigned to become U.S. ambassador at large for international religious freedom.

Colyer narrowly lost his 2018 primary bid to polarizing conservative Kris Kobach, who alienated moderate GOP and independent voters and lost to Gov. Laura Kelly that November.