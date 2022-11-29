TULSA, Okla. – A Jay man was sentenced Tuesday to 24 years for fatally shooting his mother and wounding a second family member.

Christopher Weeley, 42, of Jay, entered the plea in April in U.S. District Court in Tulsa to second-degree murder in Indian Country and assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country.

“My thoughts are with the family and the second victim as she continues her long-term recovery,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson in a prepared statement. “Weeley will serve 24 years in prison for the harm he has caused to his family. My office remains steadfast in its commitment to seek justice for victims affected by violence.”

Weeley’s plea centered on the March 6, 2021 shooting of Annie Marie Weeley. He also admitted to shooting a second family member twice where she sustained gunshot wounds to her stomach and lower back.

U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell also ordered Weeley to serve five years of supervised release when he completed serving his prison sentence.

During sentencing, Weeley, a long-time drug user, apologized to his family although they were not in attendance. He told the court that he heard drugs did horrible things to families but didn’t think it would ever happen within his own family. He called the crimes a nightmare he couldn’t take back.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Roberts shared with the court that the surviving victim continues to receive treatment for her injuries. He further relayed that she could not bring herself to come to the hearing because she felt it would harm her emotionally at this time.