FAIRLAND, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Monday the driver in a one-vehicle accident in Ottawa County was under the influence of alcohol.

Kevin Backward, 45, of Jay, was taken to Mercy Hospital and admitted in critical condition with a head injury, the patrol reported.

The one-vehicle accident happened on Friday around 7:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 125 one mile north of Fairland.

Backward’s pick-up truck was southbound on OK-125 when it departed the roadway to the left entering a ditch and rolling two-half-times pinning the driver for eight minutes, the patrol said.