FAIRLAND – A Delaware County man involved in a one-vehicle crash on May 13 in Ottawa County succumbed to his injuries and has died, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Friday.

Kevin Backward died Thursday shortly before 6 a.m. at Mercy Hospital due to injuries sustained in the May 13 collision.

According to authorities, Backward was under the influence of alcohol while driving a pick-up truck southbound on OK-125. The truck left the roadway, entering a ditch and rolled, pinning the driver for eight minutes.