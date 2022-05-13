TULSA, Okla. – A Jay couple who brought attention worldwide to the dangers of button batteries pleaded guilty in federal court to child neglect involving another child.

Brian, 45, and Stephanie, 38, Florer entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Tulsa on Thursday, online court records show.

The couple admitted between December 15, 2015, and August 27, 2017, they “failed to provide adequate nurturance, affection, food, clothing, shelter, and sanitation,” the plea agreement states.

The parents also withheld food and clothing as punishment and failed to provide medical care. The victim required multiple dental treatments, the plea agreement states.

According to court records filed in Delaware County State Court, the child endured repeated physical abuse, in which the couple allowed other children in the home to participate.

In addition to denying food, the child was dragged through the house by her hair and forced to sleep on a filthy floor and made to go to the bathroom in a trash can, and repeatedly beaten with a paddle, according to state documents.

The maximum punishment is life imprisonment. However, the victim wished to avoid testifying and was in agreement with the plea where Brian Florer receive five years’ probation and Stephanie Florer serve not more than five years in prison.

In 2015, Brianna Florer, the 2-year-old daughter of Brian and Stephanie Florer, died after accidentally ingesting a small “button battery.” The battery acid ate through to her carotid artery by way of her esophagus.

The child’s death brought attention to battery safety.

Some common products that contain button batteries are remote controls, garage door openers, bathroom scales, toys, cameras, watches, calculators, digital thermometers, hearing aids, singing greeting cards, talking books, flash, and penlights, flashing shoes, toothbrushes, bedwetting monitors, key chains and flashing or lighted jewelry or attire.