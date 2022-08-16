MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper teenager who pled guilty to killing his adoptive sister has been released on probation. 20-year-old Tristan Potts had been serving 25 years in the state dual jurisdiction facility in Montgomery City, Missouri.

In 2015, he was 13 when he shot and killed his 12-year-old sister, Teresa Potts, at their rural Jasper home. He was tried as an adult and pled guilty to second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and first-degree arson for planning to set the home on fire.

He will be on probation for the remainder of his sentence.