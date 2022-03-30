JASPER, Mo. —The Jasper School District has something new honoring veterans.

Today the district celebrated the newest additions to campus with a flag raising ceremony.

“I’m very proud they are taking that kind of effort to help their students appreciate the future and the people who serve,” said Jon Sykes, Senior Vice Commander of the VFW Post 6415 Jasper.

Wednesday afternoon the Jasper R-5 School District held a flag raising ceremony for its new flag poles — which are part of a new veterans memorial.

“We had an opportunity to use all of our students several staff members. Our band played, our sixth grade choir sang, our high school choir sang. We had student council members do some of the reading, help raise the flag,” said Dr. Eric Findley, Jasper R-5 Superintendent of Schools.

“I have born silent witness to all of America’s finest,” read one of Jasper’s students.

The district also unveiled six new benches that pay tribute to each branch of the military.

“I think anytime you walk by it has a meaning. With every bench having a branch of the service written on it that magnifies the meaning so we obviously have the American flag with that as well as the Missouri flag and Jasper flag,” added Dr. Findley.

The VFW Post 6415 raised the flags and finished the ceremony with a prayer.

“It is very encouraging that this community especially supports Americanism the ideals and the veterans of the community. We are very proud of them. They represent our future and we are extremely grateful they are embracing the principals of what this great country stands for,” said Sykes.

The new benches, flag poles and digital sign cost $50,000.

The projects were made possible by community donations.