JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The local Salvation Army is calling on the community to help meet its 2022 goal, with still 48% to go.

The annual Red Kettle Campaign through Jasper and Newton County is still six figures away — to the tune of $215,000 short. The funds are important because staff says the money goes to keep programming running year-round. That includes feeding the hungry, providing toys for kids, and coats for the homeless.

Unfortunately, weather has canceled bell ringing these past two days. But volunteers will be out one more time tomorrow, for that last-minute push.

You can also donate through the Red Kettle virtual link by following this link here.