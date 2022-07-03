SHELDON, Mo. — A Jasper man is dead following a motorcycle crash last night in Barton County.



It happened just before 8 PM just two miles South of Sheldon.



57-year-old Wayne Sprenkle was traveling South on Interstate-49 when he swerved to avoid an item in the roadway.



According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Sprenkle lost control of his vehicle, overturned and was ejected.



He was pronounced dead at the scene.