Jasper county voters facing potential 911 tax hike

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Jasper county voters will face a potential tax hike on the ballot this summer.

The county emergency services board of directors voted to put the increase request before residents.

The measure would grow what’s currently a 0.1% sales tax to a 0.25% sales tax.

That would pay for a number of upgrades to an aging communication network, including a new emergency phone system and upgraded radio operations.

“In an effort to try to connect with other agencies, so that we have a lot of redundancies and backup,” said April Ford, Jasper county emergency services director. “The buildout of that type of connection is just so expensive.”

The tax is expected to collect about $4.5 million dollars a year if approved.

Jasper county voters will decide the issue on August 3rd.