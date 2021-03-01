Jasper County Vaccine Clinic

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Jasper County Health Department is accepting appointments from Missouri residents for an upcoming vaccine clinic.

Starting Tuesday, March 2nd through the 3rd, those residents that are eligible to receive their first dose can get vaccinated at 2320 S Grand Ave Fairview Christian Church in Carthage. Appointment required.

You can reach the Jasper County Health Department at (417) 358-3111, or if you are 65 years of age or older, you can also contact the Area Agency on Aging for assistance with registration at (417) 781-7562.