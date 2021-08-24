Jasper County tax sale nets nearly a million dollars

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A southwest Missouri tax sale nets nearly a million dollars in winning bids.

The annual auction in Jasper County totaled sales of 981 thousand dollars. The increase comes in spite of a drop in properties for sale.

210 homes, businesses, and lots were on the auction block this year, down from 234 in 2020.

Workers say reduced costs during COVID-19 restrictions may have helped owners save money to pay taxes.

“And also there was some extra money coming in with the COVID payments coming in from the state and federal government. And that in effect maybe enabled people to pay their taxes more,” said Steve McIntosh, Jasper Co. Collector.

We’ve got the full breakdown on delinquent taxes collected and properties for sale below: