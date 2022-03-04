JASPER COUNTY. Mo. — A Four States sheriff’s department is investing in new equipment, hoping a recent lifesaving experience will help save even more lives.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of adding defibrillators to patrol cars. It builds on a recent training class held to make sure deputies and other Jasper County employees know how to use the portable, lifesaving device.

It all ties back to an incident last year, when a deputy had a widow-maker heart attack during a search for a suspect, surviving the experience due to the quick actions of first responders.