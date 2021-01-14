UPDATE: Victim’s name released in Sarcoxie homicide investigation

Update

SARCOXIE, Mo. — Authorities have released new details regarding the Sarcoxie homicide that took place Wednesday night.

Jasper County Deputies responded to an unknown medical call at 2755 High St. in Sarcoxie. At the residence they found the body of Becci D. Sanders, 46, of Sarcoxie.

JasCo authorities are still on the lookout for a reportedly stolen Subaru Legacy (details below) and are asking anyone with information to contact law enforcement.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

Original

SARCOXIE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a vehicle they say may be related to a murder investigation in Sarcoxie.

The vehicle is a gray 2015 Subaru Legacy with Missouri license plate:

VB1Y0E

Anyone who sees the car should contact law enforcement immediately.

The homicide happened during the late afternoon of January 13th. No further details have been released at this time.