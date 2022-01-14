Jasper County Sheriff warns of new scam

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Local authorities are warning of a new twist on a gift card scam.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office has taken reports of thieves telling residents they owe money connected to outstanding warrants.

Past cases had directed victims to buy gift cards and transfer that to the caller. Now they’re giving residents a bar code to attach the funds to.

“This was a first one for me, that they sent a barcode, made it look like this was official. And then they sent this individual to Walmart and they downloaded, or downloaded the money onto that bar code. And then once it was there, it was gone,” said Jasper County Sargent Roy Teed.

They add the Sheriff’s office will never ask for payment by gift card or barcode, and that you should call the office if you ever have any questions.