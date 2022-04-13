CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction students are honored for their support of the families of fallen Joplin Police Officers. The Jasper County Sheriff gave challenge coins to three teens at Carl Junction High School.

The recognition is tied to a silent auction held online last month.

Autumn Sewell, Addi Cowan and Jasmine Woerner raised more than $11,000 to help out after the deaths of Corporal Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed and the injury to Officer Rickey Hirshey.

“That total means so much to me because my original goal was just $6,000 and the outpour of support from the community and my school district, I’m just so happy we were able to surpass that goal,” said Autumn Sewell.

“One of the things that I love about this community is that even during hard times we support each other and we lift each other up. These girls epitomize that and I felt like it was worthy of recognition for sure,” said Jasper Co. Sheriff Randee Kaiser.

An iPad got the top bid in the silent auction — more than $600.