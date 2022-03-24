CARTHAGE, Mo. — Jasper County is gearing up for the latest Election Tuesday.

Each election cycle, the County hires and trains about 200 poll workers. They’re the ones who help make things run smoothly at 46 precincts as well as for bi-partisan teams in the county. Workers have been training all week, learning how to use the equipment, learning protocol for polling places.

Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis.

“I believe we have the best poll workers anybody could ask for. I’ve been county clerk, this is my fourth year, uh, I’ve never had a problem with any of our precincts. The poll workers do a fantastic job,” said Charlie Davis, Jasper County Clerk.

The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 5th.