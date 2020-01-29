Jasper County Man Missing

MESSAGE FROM JASPER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE:

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Mr. Highfill missed a dialysis appointment on 01/27/2020 at 1100 hours and was reported missing by his father on 01/28/2020 at 1630 hours. Due to his kidney issues, we are asking the public’s assistance in locating Mr. Highfill. He was last seen at his residence near 96 HWY. and CR 96 outside of Carthage Mo.

If you have any information on Mr. Highfill, please contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 358-8177 ext 1260 or 359-9100.