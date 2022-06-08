MISSOURI — Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire to in Missouri using data from Niche.

Location is critical when determining where to spend one’s life while enjoying favorite activities. It’s an incredibly unique decision based on a multitude of preferences and needs. Whether it’s affordable housing options, access to parks and museums, shopping centers, or lively downtowns, retirees seeking to settle in a permanent spot are sure to find a private paradise in any of these counties recommended by Niche.

When seniors aged 65-years or older decide on where they want to live out their golden years, they consider very specific factors, such as the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather, and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more. Stacker compiled this list of the best counties to retire in Missouri using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, healthcare, recreation, and weather. You can read more about Niche’s methodology here.

Highest-earning zip codes in Joplin metro area

#25. Cape Girardeau County

Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B+), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B+)

Top places to live: Jackson (A-), Cape Girardeau (B+), Cape Girardeau Township (A-)

#24. Shelby County

Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A), weather (B-), outdoor activities (C)

Top places to live: Taylor Township (A-), Bethel Township (A-), Black Creek Township (B+)

#23. Lewis County

Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A), weather (B-), outdoor activities (C)

Top places to live: Union Township (B), Canton (B), La Grange (B-)

#22. Lafayette County

Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (B-), outdoor activities (C)

Top places to live: Higginsville (B), Lexington (B), Odessa (B-)

#21. Grundy County

Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A), weather (B-), outdoor activities (C-)

Top places to live: Trenton (B-), Wilson Township (B+), Lincoln Township (B)You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Missouri

#20. Gasconade County

Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B-)

Top places to live: Owensville (B), Roark Township (B+), Hermann (B)

#19. Jasper County

Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B+), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B)

Top places to live: Carl Junction (A), Webb City (A-), Oronogo (B+)

The Best 10 Burger Restaurants around Joplin, according to Yelp

#18. St. Clair County

Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B-)

Top places to live: Osceola Township (B-), Appleton Township (B-), Collins (B-)

#17. Barry County

Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B+)

Top places to live: Monett (B), Cassville (C+), Butterfield (B+)

#16. Barton County

Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B-)

Top places to live: Lamar (C+), Northfork Township (A-), Lamar Township (A-)You may also like: Best places to retire in Missouri

#15. Bates County

Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B-)

Top places to live: Butler (C), Hudson Township (B), Lone Oak Township (B)

#14. Henry County

Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (B-), outdoor activities (C)

Top places to live: Clinton (C+), Windsor (C), Davis Township (B)

Best 8 Joplin Area Breweries, according to Yelp

#13. Cedar County

Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (B-), outdoor activities (C)

Top places to live: El Dorado Springs (C), Linn Township (B-), Stockton (C+)

#12. St. Charles County

Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B), weather (B-), outdoor activities (A-)

Top places to live: Dardenne Prairie (A+), Cottleville (A+), O’Fallon (A)

#11. Dade County

Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B)

Top places to live: Dadeville (B), North Township (B), South Morgan Township (B-)You may also like: Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Missouri

#10. Linn County

Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A), weather (B-), outdoor activities (C)

Top places to live: Brookfield (B-), Marceline Township (B+), Marceline (B+)

#9. Iron County

Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B+)

Top places to live: Ironton (B-), Arcadia Township (B), Liberty Township (B)

#8. Hickory County

Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B)

Top places to live: Montgomery Township (B+), Center Township (B), Cross Timbers Township (B)

#7. St. Louis County

Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (B-), weather (B-), outdoor activities (A)

Top places to live: Richmond Heights (A+), Clayton (A+), Brentwood (A+)

#6. Taney County

Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (B+), weather (B), outdoor activities (A-)

Top places to live: Branson (B+), Hollister (B), Merriam Woods (B)You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Missouri

#5. Morgan County

Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (A-), weather (B-), outdoor activities (C+)

Top places to live: Versailles (B-), Moreau Township (B-), Buffalo Township (C+)

#4. Benton County

Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (A-), weather (B), outdoor activities (B-)

Top places to live: Warsaw (C+), Cole Camp (B+), Williams Township (B)

#3. Stone County

Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (B+), weather (B-), outdoor activities (A-)

Top places to live: Kimberling City (B), Ruth B City Township (B), Blue Eye (B)

#2. Atchison County

Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (A), weather (B-), outdoor activities (C+)

Top places to live: Polk Township (A-), Clay Township (B+), Rock Port (B+)

#1. Camden County

Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (B), weather (B), outdoor activities (A-)

Top places to live: Village of Four Seasons (B+), Camdenton (B-), Osage Beach (B-)You may also like: Where people in Missouri are moving to most