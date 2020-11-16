Jasper County in need of CASA volunteers

Jasper County children in foster care are in need of consistent, caring adults in their lives, which Jasper County CASA works to provide. CASA’s are Court Appointed Special Advocates for children, and Jasper County CASA is in need of more volunteers.

Jasper County CASA is currently recruiting new volunteers for 2021, as the next training course will take place in January. Volunteers must be 21 years old, be able to pass a background check, have a high school degree or equivalent, and then will take part in an interview. Kenedie Watchorn, Jasper County volunteer coordinator, said there are over 400 kids in need of a CASA in the Joplin area but that the number changes every day.

“Our volunteers, they go through a 30-hour training class—right now that’s being done online—and after that they’ll be sworn-in by a judge and then we assign them a case,” Watchorn said. “A case can be one kid or a sibling set. So, once they get their case, they are asked to visit their children at least twice a month. They write court reports that the judge and the family-support team reviews with the CASA’s recommendation on case goal and visitation with family members and placement. And then, you know, the CASA’s they talk to teachers, they talk to therapists, doctors if they can, they talk to foster parents, bio parents, they kind of just talk to everyone involved in the case to get a really good view of everything that’s going on—I mean, as well as seeing the kid. And then that gives them a really good view on what’s going on and what they’re going to recommend.”

Watchorn said that volunteers should expect to volunteer eight to 10 hours a month, but that some volunteers will go over that amount. Currently, Jasper County CASA has 55 volunteers, but their goal as an organization “is to serve all the kids in Jasper County that need a CASA.”

“You know, our CASA’s really, truly make a difference in their kids’ lives,” Watchorn said. “It’s incredible. They visit their kids and they get to see things change, they get to be a consistent, caring adult in that child’s life, and a lot of these kids haven’t had that. It’s incredibly rewarding to the CASA’s, to our volunteers, they come in all the time and they say how much they love doing it. They have huge hearts … So, yeah, it’s great for the volunteers, they love it, and then the kids, like I said, it really makes a difference with them. …”

According to the Jasper County CASA website, the most important part of volunteering as a child’s CASA “is remaining a solid part of the child’s life throughout their case. The goal is always to find the best permanent home for the child.” Watchorn said that CASA volunteers are asked to give a two-year commitment, as that’s the average length of a case in Jasper County and they expect CASA’s to be present for a case’s entirety. She said this greatly benefits the children involved.

“… Our children with a CASA as compared to foster children without a CASA, the ones with a CASA are twice as likely to find a safe, permanent home, they’re more likely to succeed in school, and they’re half as likely to enter the foster care system once their case closes,” Watchorn said. “Which, I think is huge.”

As the next training class starts in January, there are also information sessions before then for those interested in volunteering. The details for the information sessions and training classes are on the Jasper County CASA’s website. Children in need of a CASA range in age from one year to 19 years old; volunteers are able to put in a request for a specific age or to have one child, a sibling set, or multiple children. Those interested may apply online at their website.

“So we, our staff—the volunteer coordinators—we are here fully to support our volunteers,” Watchorn said. “They can call us whenever they want. They always have questions, so we try to help them out as best we can. Our main goal is for kids to find a safe, permanent home. So, we’re doing whatever we can to make that happen. Yeah, our volunteers, they’re awesome people; they’re just truly the best people.”